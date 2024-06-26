Vendor stabbed to death in East Village tried to protect his friend and wife, cops say

The man killed in Sunday’s East Village stabbing rampage at what locals have dubbed “an open air drug market in the East Village” died while trying to defend his friend and girlfriend, police said.

Law enforcements sources said Alejandro Piedra, 30, allegedly went on a wild stabbing spree at a flea market on 14th Street and Avenue A on June 23 that left a man dead and two others injured. Area residents have long complained about the market, denouncing it as a hub where vendors sell everything from garbage to stolen goods.

“Calling it a flea market is a little kind,” Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny told amNewYork Metro. “Basically, people throw sheets out onto the sidewalk to sell wherever the garbage they can find or steal.”

According to Chief Kenny, a 32-year-old vendor left to use a nearby restroom and when he returned, he found Piedra stealing his items.

“He catches Mr. Piedra stealing his items, when confronted. Piedra pulls out a knife and stabs [the victim] in the head and chest. Once this happens, the other vendors in the area come to his aid,” Chief Kenny said. “An unidentified male runs up behind Piedra and hits him in the head with a glass lamp — that lamp shatters.”

As the unidentified man fled, Clemson Cockfield — who would ultimately be killed in the brawl — rushed to pick up a piece of the broken glass and began wildly swinging it.

“You stabbed my friend, you stabbed my friend,” Cockfield reportedly yelled at Piedra.

During the chaos, cops said, Cockfield’s 52-year-old wife attempted to attack Piedra, even going as far to take her shoes off and hurl them at him.

Police then say the mayhem saw a brief lull, only for Piedra to allegedly return to the scene moments later with a knife. He turned his attention back to Cockfield’s wife, who tried to flee but tripped and fell.

Cops said Piedra allegedly then mounted her and began ruthlessly and repeatedly stabbing her.

Her husband attempted to intervene, only to also be stabbed mercilessly, once in the face, once in the neck, and two times to the chest. After delivering the killing strike, the attacker again turned his attention back to his female victim and once again began skewering her.

“The perpetrator goes back to stabbing the female more. Even though Mr. Cockfield is mortally wounded, he still comes to her aid and he’s trying to save her,” Chief Kenny said.

Cockfield was taken to Bellevue hospital where he later died. The other victims survived their injuries.