Verizon Wireless restored texting services after an hourslong outage that affected customers across the East Coast Tuesday morning, the company said.

“We experienced an issue impacting texting services for some customers this morning. Our engineers were able to identify and resolve the issue quickly. Service is now fully restored,” Verizon said in a statement.

The company’s customer service team fielded hundreds of complaints on Twitter, beginning at about 4:45 a.m.

“@VZWSupport are you guys having problems in NYC/NJ? Can't send or receive texts!” one user wrote shortly before 7 a.m.

“@VZWSupport I have now confirmed with multiple co-workers standing right next to me who currently have iPhones and who currently cannot send text messages to non-iPhone users on the @verizon network. Like I said, this is not an issue with my device. It’s YOUR NETWORK. FIX THIS!!” another tweeted at 6 a.m.

Customers in New York, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina and other states along the East Coast have reported the issue, according to the website, downdetector.com.

With Reuters