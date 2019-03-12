LATEST PAPER
Verizon texting outage affects customers across East Coast

Verizon confirmed a widespread texting outage Tuesday.

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
Print

Verizon Wireless restored texting services after an hourslong outage that affected customers across the East Coast Tuesday morning, the company said. 

“We experienced an issue impacting texting services for some customers this morning. Our engineers were able to identify and resolve the issue quickly. Service is now fully restored,” Verizon said in a statement.

“@VZWSupport are you guys having problems in NYC/NJ? Can't send or receive texts!” one user wrote shortly before 7 a.m.

“@VZWSupport I have now confirmed with multiple co-workers standing right next to me who currently have iPhones and who currently cannot send text messages to non-iPhone users on the @verizon network. Like I said, this is not an issue with my device. It’s YOUR NETWORK. FIX THIS!!” another tweeted at 6 a.m.

Customers in New York, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Iowa, North Carolina, South Carolina and other states along the East Coast have reported the issue, according to the website, downdetector.com

With Reuters

Nicole

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

