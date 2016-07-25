Quantcast
Verizon was NYC’s top publicly traded company in 2015, according to SEC filings

July 25, 2016
Can you hear them from the top of the business mountain? Good.

Verizon was the number one publicly-traded New York company last year, with more than $131 billion in sales, according to data from SEC filings. The communications company, which employs 177,700 people, made over $17 billion in profits and was one of the few non-finance companies to make the top 20.

JPMorgan Chase came in second, with sales of $101 billion.

The publicly-traded companies made a combined $1.18 trillion in sales last year. Here’s the top 10 in annual sales. The top 100 list is available at amny.com/topnyccompanies.

Verizon Communications Inc: $131.6 billion

JPMorgan Chase & Co.: $101 billion

Citigroup Inc.: $88.28 billion

Metlife Inc.:$69.95 billion

American International Group Inc.:$58.33 billion

Pfizer Inc.: $48.85 billion

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.: $39.21 billion

Morgan Stanley: $37.89 billion

American Express Co.: $34.44 billion

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.: $28.99 billion

