SEE IT: Robber who shot Brooklyn deli worker dead flees with stolen cash flying from pocket

Police released video footage Wednesday night of the robber who shot a Brooklyn deli worker dead the night before for a little bit of money that he wound up losing while running.

The footage shows the suspect fleeing moments after he allegedly shot 20-year-old Fadhl Moosa during a struggle inside the Flatbush Deli, at 803 Flatbush Ave., at about 7:34 p.m. on Dec. 14.

Officers from the 70th Precinct, in responding to a 911 call about the robbery, found Moosa unconscious behind the counter, lying in a pool of his own blood, with a bullet wound to his head. EMS units pronounced him dead at the scene.

Moments earlier, authorities said, the suspect walked into the location and confronted Moosa. He displayed a firearm and demanded cash.

The victim refused the robber’s demand, cops said, leading to a physical struggle that ended seconds later when the crook pulled the trigger, striking Moosa in the head.

Police said the crook then removed an undetermined sum of cash and fled the location on foot.

As shown in the video, the suspect runs away southbound on Flatbush Avenue while apparently eating food, with some of the stolen cash apparently spilling out of his pants as he sprinted down the block.

Based on a preliminary investigation, the NYPD described the murder suspect as a man believed to be about 22 years of age, standing about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black mask and dark-colored clothing.

The video shows the perpetrator wearing what appears to be a black du-rag, a black long-sleeved shirt with graphics on the front and back, dark-colored pants, and black-and-white sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.