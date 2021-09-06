Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Actor Michael K. Williams has died, according to law enforcement sources said.

The actor famous for his portrayal of Omar Little in HBO’s “The Wire” was found dead inside his Kent Avenue apartment in Brooklyn Monday afternoon, according to police.

The actor’s nephew found Williams, 54, in his living room with drug paraphernalia, hinting at a possible overdose, reported the New York Post.

Police could not confirm that report, but said he was found around 2 p.m. on Sept. 6 at his home near S. Ninth Street in Williamsburg by a family member.

Along with his famous role in The Wire, Williams was also best known for his portrayal of gangster Chalky White on the HBO Prohibition drama “Boardwalk Empire.” He won three Emmys for his roles in a trio of television movies including “Bessie” in 2015, “The Night Of” in 2016 and “When They See Us” in 2019.

Williams was a Brooklyn native who grew up in the Vanderveer Houses in Flatbush and graduated from George Westinghouse Career and Technical Education High School. He was also a prominent member of the National Black Theatre.