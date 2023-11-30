Quantcast
VIDEO: Surprising ways you can help hungry New Yorkers in need

webinar still

Despite living in a city of immense wealth, more than a million New Yorkers are going hungry, and one in five children don’t have enough to eat. Many families must choose between paying bills and buying food.

This giving season, learn how to connect with these nonprofits to give back and share your bounty, today and for future generations.

In this special Giving Tuesday webinar, you’ll hear from New York Community Trust President Amy Freitag, Deputy Vice President for Grants Irfan Hasan, Program Officer Chantella Mitchell and Trust Donors Anna and Peter Levin, followed by a Q&A.

