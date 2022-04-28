Video shows suspect wanted for attacking man and spewing anti-gay slurs on Hudson Heights train

Cops are looking for a bigot who was caught on video attacking a man and hurling homophobic slurs while riding the train in Hudson Heights.

According to police, at 2:22 p.m. on March 19 a 22-year-old man was riding on a northbound A train. As the train approached the 190th Street station, he was approached by an unknown man, who sat across from the victim and stated “I wish I had my pepper spray” before spitting at him.

The suspect then said “I have to start carrying my pepper spray,” and then proceeded to spit on the victim again and stand up. The suspect then charged at the victim, grabbing him by the hair and punching him several times in the face and head. As he ripped hair from the victim’s head, the sus[ect said “I’m sick of all you f–s.”

In addition to losing hair, the victim suffered lacerations to his head and was taken by paramedics to NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing by the Hate Crime Task Force.

The NYPD released video of the incident taking place on the train: