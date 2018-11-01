LATEST PAPER
One of the city's favorite traditions brought New Yorkers dressed in an array of costumes to Sixth Avenue Wednesday night.

The 45th annual Village Halloween Parade started at Spring Street and Sixth Avenue, with participants marching up the avenue to 16th Street. 

Costumes were scary, funny and political. Scroll down to see photos from the parade.

Thousands of costumed characters marched up Sixth Avenue in the Village Halloween Parade on Wednesday.

The theme of this year's parade was "I AM a ROBOT!" organizers said.

Anyone wearing a costume was invited to participate in the parade.

New Yorkers also lined up on Sixth Avenue to watch the event.

Costumes of all types were seen in the parade.

The parade is a beloved New York tradition.

A group of superheroes participates in the festivities.

A participant wears an elaborate costume at the Village Halloween Parade.

Some participants danced up Sixth Avenue. 

Several women dressed as Wonder Woman dance in the parade.

The parade included multiple cars and dozens of bands.

Even spectators were in costume. 

Parade participants dressed in an array of costumes.

The parade made its way up Sixth Avenue Wednesday night.

Some participants wore political costumes.

A group carries a large dragon puppet at the event. 

Skeloton puppets also were seen in the parade.

A group dressed as a skeleton mariachi band participates in the parade Wednesday night.

A young participant dressed as a police officer makes his way up Sixth Avenue. 

More skeleton puppets were seen in the parade.

Another costume gets political.

Participants dressed in an array of costumes.

People of all ages participated in the festivities.

Costumes included skeletons, superheroes, animals and more.

