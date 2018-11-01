News Village Halloween Parade: See photos from the spooktacular event Updated November 1, 2018 8:32 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email One of the city's favorite traditions brought New Yorkers dressed in an array of costumes to Sixth Avenue Wednesday night. The 45th annual Village Halloween Parade started at Spring Street and Sixth Avenue, with participants marching up the avenue to 16th Street. Costumes were scary, funny and political. Scroll down to see photos from the parade. Photo Credit: David Handschuh /David Handschuh Thousands of costumed characters marched up Sixth Avenue in the Village Halloween Parade on Wednesday. Photo Credit: David Handschuh /David Handschuh The theme of this year's parade was "I AM a ROBOT!" organizers said. Photo Credit: David Handschuh /David Handschuh Anyone wearing a costume was invited to participate in the parade. Photo Credit: David Handschuh /David Handschuh New Yorkers also lined up on Sixth Avenue to watch the event. Photo Credit: David Handschuh /David Handschuh Costumes of all types were seen in the parade. Photo Credit: David Handschuh /David Handschuh The parade is a beloved New York tradition. Photo Credit: David Handschuh /David Handschuh A group of superheroes participates in the festivities. Photo Credit: David Handschuh /David Handschuh A participant wears an elaborate costume at the Village Halloween Parade. Photo Credit: David Handschuh /David Handschuh Some participants danced up Sixth Avenue. Photo Credit: David Handschuh /David Handschuh Several women dressed as Wonder Woman dance in the parade. Photo Credit: David Handschuh /David Handschuh The parade included multiple cars and dozens of bands. Photo Credit: David Handschuh /David Handschuh Even spectators were in costume. Photo Credit: David Handschuh /David Handschuh Parade participants dressed in an array of costumes. Photo Credit: David Handschuh /David Handschuh The parade made its way up Sixth Avenue Wednesday night. Photo Credit: David Handschuh /David Handschuh Some participants wore political costumes. Photo Credit: David Handschuh /David Handschuh A group carries a large dragon puppet at the event. Photo Credit: David Handschuh /David Handschuh Skeloton puppets also were seen in the parade. Photo Credit: David Handschuh /David Handschuh A group dressed as a skeleton mariachi band participates in the parade Wednesday night. Photo Credit: David Handschuh /David Handschuh A young participant dressed as a police officer makes his way up Sixth Avenue. Photo Credit: David Handschuh /David Handschuh More skeleton puppets were seen in the parade. Photo Credit: David Handschuh /David Handschuh Another costume gets political. Photo Credit: David Handschuh /David Handschuh Participants dressed in an array of costumes. Photo Credit: David Handschuh /David Handschuh People of all ages participated in the festivities. Photo Credit: David Handschuh /David Handschuh Costumes included skeletons, superheroes, animals and more. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.