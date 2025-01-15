Orsen Reyes, 23, was arraigned in a Lower Manhattan court on Jan. 15 where he was shocked to discover his charges were upgraded to attempted murder and his bail vastly increased.

The suspect accused of a violent Midtown subway assault in which he allegedly stomped on a man’s head 20 times shouted an expletive in a Manhattan courtroom Tuesday when a judge ordered him held on high bail.

Orsen Reyes, 23, was arraigned on Jan. 15 and was shocked to discover his charges had been upgraded in an indictment to attempted murder — and consequently, his bail vastly increased. Judge Althea Drysdale raised bail from $50,000 to $75,000 cash to over $400,000 insurance bond or bail.

“What the f**k!” Reyes exclaimed upon hearing the amount.

Prosecutors say the high bail was warranted given the ghastly assault Reyes is accused of, in which he allegedly slashed a man in the head in the neck, then repeatedly stomped on his face.

“As alleged, Orsen Reyes brutally attacked a 48-year-old man on the platform at the 50th Street subway station,” said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. “New Yorkers deserve to be safe in our subway system, and we will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to combat transit crime.”

Law enforcement sources said Reyes attacked the victim, a 48-year-old man, following an argument on the C train platform at the 50th Street station at around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2024. According to statements made on the record, after the victim had fallen to the ground, he reportedly stomped on his head a staggering 20 times.

Court documents show that the victim was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury, multiple orbital bone fractures, and multiple lacerations to his eye, face, and neck.

An eyewitness recorded the suspect and passed the evidence along to police. About 15 minutes later, NYPD Transit District 1 officers on patrol at the 59th Street-Columbus Circle station spotted Reyes at the location — with one of his shoes covered in the victim’s blood.

Reyes was apprehended at the station. Two screwdrivers and a knife were found in his possession.

Lawyers representing Reyes, who had no prior criminal history, claimed at his Jan. 15 arraignment that his family could not afford bail and requested that he be placed on supervised release — something Judge Drysdale immediately denied.

“That is the bail that is reasonably necessary to get this to get this criminal defendant to court,” Judge Drysdale stated.

Reyes is next expected to appear in court on April 1.