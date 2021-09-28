Want to be in an art gallery at Port Authority Bus Terminal? Sunday is your chance

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A 40-foot high wall outside of Port Authority Bus Terminal on 40th Street between Eighth and Ninth Avenues could feature your face as part of a new art exhibit meant to showcase New York City’s diversity.

The Garment District Alliance (GDA) and Port Authority of New York and New Jersey recently announced the launch of “Inside Out: NY Together,” in which passersby can have their photo taken, which will then be printed in real-time and displayed.

“Over the years, the Midtown Bus Terminal has featured the work of some of the world’s most dynamic artists, which has helped to revitalize the surrounding area,” PANYNJ Chair Kevin O’Toole said in a statement. “As the world’s busiest bus terminal, we are excited about this collaboration with the Garment District Alliance who will bring a new immersive and impactful art experience to commuters, the community, and tourists from around the world.”

The completed installation could feature more than 1,200 individuals in black and white portrait along the 600-foot span of the wall. It officially starts on Oct. 3 and will continue over the course of five days, according to a release from the two groups.

“This outdoor mural will weave inspirational and dynamic public art into the exterior of the bus terminal in cooperation with the local community to dazzle both bus riders and local residents,” Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton also said.

But who will be conducting the exhibit?

PANYNJ and GDA has lined up Parisian artist who goes by the name JR. The work of this large-scale photographer has been featured on the facade of the Farnese Palace in Rome as well as the Frick Collection. JR’s website boast having the largest art gallery in the world, having left his mark on the walls of many famous cities.

JR exhibits his work free of charge, hoping to capture the attention of a broader audience than the museum crowd.

This initiative seems to be the latest in an effort by PANYNJ to give the transit hub a bit of a facelift.

In January, the agency unveiled a re-envisioning of the Midtown Bus Terminal which officials believe will be more pleasing to the eye for not only commuters, but the surrounding community.

Incorporating the contributions of up to 30 proposals, the new bus terminal would have space and charging capacity for up to 300 to 350 electric buses for up to 160 bus gates and could be completed between 2030 to 2031.

In April, PANYNJ announced plans to make life easier for cyclists coming through the terminal with space for low-cost and secure bicycle parking through a pilot program.