Pilot program lets bicyclists park their wheels at Manhattan's Port Authority Bus Terminal | amNewYork

The Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan will provide space for low-cost and secure bicycle parking through a pilot program launching later this month.

The program, in partnership with the nonprofit Transportation Alternatives, will give commuters the opportunity to park their two wheels in a secure area within the terminal for just $3 a day or $30 per month. Delivery workers will be able to do so for free.

Parking space for bicycles has been increasingly difficult in Manhattan even as more individuals take up bicycling to get around, and as the city’s bike lane network continues to grow. Transportation Alternatives believes this pilot program, though it runs only through mid-June, will help ease parking issues in Midtown.

“New York City has a severe lack of secure bike parking, and we’re stepping up to address this by piloting a solution in the heart of Midtown Manhattan,” said Danny Harris, Executive Director of Transportation Alternatives. “Right now, cycling is more popular than ever, and this pilot will be even more critical as commuters begin returning to the office.”

The program is being provided through a partnership with the Port Authority, Transportation Alternatives, Green Mountain Energy and Oonee, which operates a similar bicycle parking area at Journal Square in Jersey City.

Transportation Alternatives will operate the two-month bike parking service, with the Port Authority providing the storage space as well as a kiosk where bicyclists can sign up for the program. Users will be able to access the space between the morning and afternoon rush hours, from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. and from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Those who sign up for the pilot program will also get a free bike light, courtesy of Transportation Alternatives.

“The Port Authority is pleased to provide a sustainable commute and peace of mind for cyclists and bus terminal users seeking to have their bikes are secured when not in use,” said Diannae Ehler, director of Tunnels, Bridges, and Terminals at Port Authority. “The agency continues to advocate for increased travel options and a better customer experience at all of its facilities.”

Commuters who are interested in the bike parking program can sign up transalt.org/pabtbikevalet.

Interested delivery workers can register at this link.