Sunday in the park with the arts: Washington Square Park features a day of music, poetry and body-painters

Take a gander at Washington Square Park on any given Sunday and you’ll find anything and everything involving music, art, poetry and comedy — but last Sunday, there were also 50 or so naked people covered head-to-toe in body paint.

Such a spectacle may not happen again anytime soon, as the group shot that took place under the arch culminated the 10th annual Body Painting Day in what was the end of the run, according to organizer Andy Golub.

“After 10 years, it’s time to find new ways to bring people together, to empower and encourage people to be open to others.” Golub stated.

Meanwhile, the CantDanceCrew was busy shooting a video in front of the fountain to the sounds of the NewJeans “Super Shy.” They describe themselves as “just a group of friends that want to dance!”

It’s an unofficial collective with different members showing up in various videos which have been filmed in Times Square and Hudson River Park, among other places. Most of them met in college, dancing together in a collegiate K-Pop Dance Cover Club and they continue to stick with that genre, occasionally branching out to J-Pop as well.

The resulting video, an impressive one-take shot, is already up on YouTube and Instagram.

In various spots one could find poets for hire, but Alexis Manzano seemed to be getting most of that action. Maybe it was his dapper style or possibly the flair with which he hit the keys on his manual Smith Corona (that’s a typewriter, kids … it’s what we used before computers).

On a good day, he kicks out around 20 poems for people based on the subject matter of their choosing, taking a tip after handing over the composition typed on apple-shaped cardstock. The topic requests run the gamut, with one of the odder ones coming from a customer who wanted an ode to his male genitalia.

Nearby, the Project Feel group was running a very popular free arts and crafts pop-up, where various beads and wire were being turned into bracelets.

“As a media & production company deeply rooted in community, our aim is to foster connections with people at our Pop-Ups, offering a space for New Yorkers of all ages to explore their creativity while supporting the artists who collaborate with us,” George Herrera explained. “Today’s event gathered native New Yorkers and international travelers alike to create various arts + crafts together. It was a heartwarming reminder that art transcends borders, enabling strangers to find genuine connections through creative expression.”

There were plenty of other ways to occupy your mind, with live jazz on one side of the park and a mini stand-up comedy festival presented by NYLaughs.org on the other and art vendors everywhere.

Under the trees by the arch you can usually find the New York Yo-Yo Club, as they’ve been meeting there every Sunday for over a decade. The very friendly organizers of the New York State Yo-Yo Contest (Coney Island, Nov. 18) are happy to talk about the five different styles of competitive yo-yoing, the difference between plastic and metal yo-yos — and why a titanium model can set you back a thousand bucks. And they have no problem demonstrating a few tricks as well.

