Weather NYC: First snow of 2016 possible Tuesday

New York City may see its first snow day of 2016 on Tuesday, only a few days after an unusually warm weekend.

The NYC Department of Sanitation issued a snow alert for Tuesday and anticipates that the snowfall will commence after 4:00 p.m. Rain is expected before the snowfall.

Meteorologists predict less than half an inch of snow, but warn that some icy spots may develop on roads.

“This could be coming down during part of the rush hour so visibility could be reduced under the heavier snow that might fall, so leave plenty of time to get to where you need to go,” advised Joe Pollina, a New York meteorologist at the National Weather Service.