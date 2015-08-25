It’s a record! City sees 47 consecutive days of 80-degree heat

This summer’s heat is destroying records in the city.
Temperatures in Central Park yesterday reached 80 degrees or higher for the 47th consecutive day, setting a record, according to the National Weather Service.
The temperatures won’t go lower than that for at least a week, according to NWS meteorologist Carlie Buccola.
“We’re definitely going to keep going” with the heat, she said.
The previous record for consecutive 80-degree days in Central Park was 41 in 2001 followed by 40 which was set in 1946, according to the NWS.
In 1944, there were 37 consecutive 80-degree days, records show.