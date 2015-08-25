It’s a record! City sees 47 consecutive days of 80-degree heat

Tuesday was the 47th consecutive day where temperatures in Central Park reached 80 degrees or higher.

This summer’s heat is destroying records in the city.

Temperatures in Central Park yesterday reached 80 degrees or higher for the 47th consecutive day, setting a record, according to the National Weather Service.

The temperatures won’t go lower than that for at least a week, according to NWS meteorologist Carlie Buccola.

“We’re definitely going to keep going” with the heat, she said.

The previous record for consecutive 80-degree days in Central Park was 41 in 2001 followed by 40 which was set in 1946, according to the NWS.

In 1944, there were 37 consecutive 80-degree days, records show.