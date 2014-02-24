Welcome to the new amNY.com

amNewYork is making waves in the digital realm with an all-new amNY.com.

The redesigned amNY.com is visual, with rich photo galleries, video and multimedia storytelling. It’s relevant, with breaking news reporting throughout the day and round-the-clock transit updates. It’s interactive, with fun and provocative polls and live-blogging.

And it’s made to be read on any device. The responsive, mobile-friendly design makes amNewYork easy to take with you wherever you go.

“The new amny.com is a vibrant, responsive website designed to connect our community to the pulse of all things New York City,” said amNewYork publisher Valerie Green. “It is a dynamic platform designed for breaking and sharing city news, entertainment, transportation, real estate, fashion and arts and cultural events and will be the go-to site for anyone who needs and wants everything the city has to offer.”

amNY.com will build on the content in the newspaper, delivering even more curated events listings and exciting entertainment stories, and will advance coverage in all areas, from transit to fashion, gossip to sports, food to real estate.

Check out what we’re doing online, and don’t forget to let us know what you think. Tweet @amNewYork or visit us at Facebook.com/amNewYork.