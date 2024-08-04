Quantcast
Cops catch snake jay-slithering across West Village street

Cops caught a sneaky serpent slithering across the street in the West Village on Sunday afternoon.
Cops caught a sneaky serpent slithering across the street in the West Village on Sunday after it gave locals a fright, authorities said.

According to police sources, Lower Manhattanites were ready to shed their skin on Aug. 4 when they spotted a suspicious snake slinking in the street on Washington and 12th streets at around 11:18 a.m. and dialed 911. The scaly sighting prompted cops from the 6th Precinct to investigate.

Cops ushered the snake into a container before dropping it off at a local rescue facility.

Police say the officers were equally surprised to discover the snake wiggling its way across the roadway. The cops swiftly wrangled the wayward reptile, placing it into a black container. It was by no means sssss-mall, measuring about three feet in length.

Police dropped the catch off at a nearby Animal Care Center, an adoption and animal rescue facility.

Authorities do not know where the snake came from and say they are still investigating how the serpent got loose.

About the Author

Dean Moses

Dean Moses is the Breaking News Editor at amNewYork Metro and resident photographer. He covers NYPD, crime, homelessness, and anything breaking news.

