WFAN Radio Supremacy Secured: Carton and Roberts dominate Michael Kay in Spring Ratings

WFAN began the second month of the spring period just how it started the first, by beating up on ESPN New York.

In the latest Nielsen ratings showed that WFAN’S primetime hosts of Carton & Roberts soundly dominated The Michael Kay Show with a 6.3 ratings share to 3.2.

The latest ratings come after WFAN’s primetime cohosts posted a 6.9 to 3.7 win last month.

Carton and Roberts’ ascension to the top of New York sports radio ends what had been a strong couple of years for Michael Kay and ESPN New York. Kay’s show beat Mike Francesa in ratings for the first time in the Fall of 2019.

After a back and forth period where Kay knocked off Carton and Roberts in 2021, the two have reclaimed WFAN’s dominance in sports talk radio.

Of course Kay, Carton and Roberts were trounced by Boomer & Gio, also of WFAN, in ratings with the former quarterback and his partner holding the No. 1 overall show in the market with a rating of over 11.

Whether it’s having one of the many arguments they have or Craig Carton criticizing people and teams for minor details, the WFAN primetime crew has reclaimed its title as the best in New York.

For more coverage of New York Sports Radio, turn to AMNY.com