Road report: Here’s where lead-foot drivers repeatedly get speed-camera tickets in NYC

A new report shows where NYC drivers get the most speeding violations.

Brooklyn and Manhattan are plagued with three of NYC’s most frequent super speeders, and they all have at least one thing in common, according to a new report: They drive luxury vehicles.

Transportation Alternatives, a public transit advocacy group, released new data that lists the city’s top 10 super speeders and where they most commonly get ticketed. While these lead-foot motorists drive various vehicles, most drive cars purchased within the previous two years, including Audi, Mercedes-Benz and Chevy makes, according to the report.

The lead-footed drivers on the list are repeat offenders who have each received an average of 323 school-zone speed camera tickets last year, ranging from 160 to 563.

The #1 super speeder—the driver of a 2023 Audi A6—received more than 560 speed camera tickets in 2024, including 70 at Ocean Parkway and Ocean Court in Midwood, Brooklyn — less than two miles from the intersection where a mother and two of her children were struck and killed by a reckless driver while they crossed the street on March 29.

According to the report, which was created alongside the advocacy group Families for Safe Streets, the most reckless lead-foot paid over $46,000 in fines, yet still owes a whopping $9,527.45.

Swooping into second place is a 2015 Mercedes-Benz C 300, featuring a driver who amassed more than 470 speed-camera tickets last year, mostly in Manhattan. The driver’s 48 of 390 violations in the borough were incurred at Broadway and 68th Street.

So far, the Manhattan speedster has only paid about $3,500 of the nearly $48,000 owed in fines.

Ben Furnas, executive director of Transportation Alternatives, said the research uncovered a “shocking” pattern of repeat offenses.

“These results point to a small population with a shocking pattern of recidivism, resistance to traditional deterrents, and disregard for human life,” he explained.

Analysts used public data on school-zone speed camera tickets published in the Parking Violations datasets and other sources to conduct their research, Transportation Alternatives representatives said. They were then able to identify the top speeders with NYS license plates, including all vehicle types and license plate categories — and the locations where they received speeding tickets.

Staten Island appears on half the list

Five drivers repeatedly sped at four intersections within the borough in 2024: Goethals Road North and Jules Drive; Bay Street and Swan Street; Sharrott Avenue and Kenneth Place; and Hylan Boulevard and Ainsworth Avenue.

These five racing road hogs drive cars ranging from a 2024 Kia Forte to a taxicab.

“School zone speed cameras have been shown to change the behavior of the vast majority of drivers, but a small group of reckless New Yorkers still drive like they’re above the law,” Amber Adler, a member of Families for Safe Streets, said.

Although Manhattan, Brooklyn and Staten Island had their fair shares of speeding violations, a driver in Queens also made the list.

A 2023 Toyota Camry driver took the ninth-place spot by mostly speeding at Queens Boulevard and 72nd Street in Forest Hills. The driver has so far paid nothing on the nearly $20,000 that is owed.

Drivers in the Bronx did not appear on the list.

Anti-speeding advocates have long called for legislation that would stop recidivist speeders from breaking the law.

Proposed legislation, dubbed the Stop Super Speeders Bill, would require that the state install “speed limiters” on vehicles owned by repeat offenders that would physically control how fast their cars can go in a given area.

Furnas, of Transportation Alternatives, said passing the bill would add more safety on the roads.

“Luckily, we have a solution that will keep New Yorkers safe: the Stop Super Speeders bill that would require speed limiters in the vehicles of the worst-of-the-worst repeat offenders,” he said. “It’s time for Albany to pass this legislation now before the next deadly crash.”

The top 10 NYC super speeders

The top super speeders in New York keep their recidivism local—meaning that they commit most of their violations in a concentrated area, according to the report: