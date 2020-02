The incident happened around 1:30 a.m., police said.

A man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning near the Williamsburg waterfront, police said.

Cops responded to a call around 1:30 a.m. and found 22-year-old Jesus Pimentel with gunshot wounds to the chest and leg on North Sixth Street and Kent Avenue, police said.

Pimentel, of the Bronx, was taken to Woodhull Medical Center where he died of his injuries, police said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.