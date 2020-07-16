Winning lottery ticket worth $500,000 sold at Brooklyn deli

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A winning PICK 10 lottery ticket was sold in Brooklyn.

The top prize ticket is worth $500,010 was sold for the July 15 PICK 10 drawing. The ticket was sold at King Star Nostrand Deli Corp., located at 1559 Nostrand Avenue.

The winning numbers are as follows:

Row 1: 02-07-13-16-20-22-23-24-26-27

Row 2: 42-47-63-65-66-67-68-71-72-74

The ten winning numbers for the PICK 10 game are drawn from a field of one to 80. The PICK 10 drawing takes place every evening at approximately 8:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.