Wintertime activities opening to the public at the Seaport this month

The Seaport winter programming opens Nov. 22 on Seaport Square between Pier 16 and 17.

Ice skate on a 40-foot by 92-foot rink under the New York City skyline, attend the annual holiday tree and menorah lighting ceremonies, or shop at each of the new pop-up experiences. To add to the festivities, holiday food and beverage specials will be offered at various locations within the Seaport. Winter programming will run until late February 2023.

As you skate, an overhead light art installation designed by Ithaca Studio, Aurora, will mimic the Northern Lights. Skating is free admission, open daily and skates are available to rent for a fee. Booking is open now at theseaport.nyc/ice-rink. Outside the rink, Chase Sapphire Preferred and Reserve members will be granted access to the Sapphire heated cabin.

The holiday tree lighting, where the 30-foot neighborhood tree will be illuminated, will commence on Nov. 29 at 5 p.m. on Fulton Street. Leading the countdown to the lighting are musical performances and a Santa appearance.

On Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29, the pop-up Choose Love will open at 204 Front Street to change the retail experience by inviting visitors to “shop” from items like emergency medical kits, women’s support and safety packs, hygiene products and baby necessities that will then be donated to refugees across the world. For more events by Choose Love this season, visit www.us.choose.love.

Select restaurants at the Seaport offering seasonal specials include: Gingerbread Negronis by Dante’s Negroni Bar, December cone-of-the-month at Mister Dips, or The Fulton’s Dec. 7 Truffle Dinner. Join a kid’s gingerbread house decorating class by Malibu Farm New York on Dec. 17 or an adult Christmas cookie decorating class on Dec. 15.

“The holidays are always a joyous time at the Seaport,” says President of the New York Region, The Howard Hughes Corporation Saul Scherl. “We are excited to welcome the community back to the ice rink to enjoy skating along the iconic Lower Manhattan waterfront, plus the Seaport’s many festive events, culinary offerings and retail experiences—including a special feel-good opportunity to shop and give back to those in need this holiday season.”

For more information about what’s going on at the Seaport this season, visit www.theseaport.nyc.