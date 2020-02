The victim suffered injuries to the forehead, police said.

A woman has been arrested after allegedly pushing a 70-year-old man onto subway tracks at Union Square, police said.

Sandra Zelazny, 32, was taken into custody and charged with assault and reckless endangerment after being arrested around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the NYPD said.

The unidentified victim suffered injuries to the forehead and is in stable condition, cops said.