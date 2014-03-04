Woman arrested in death of live-in boyfriend

A 34-year-old woman was arraigned Tuesday in the stabbing death of her live-in companion in their Georgetown, Brooklyn apartment.

Jacqueline Carroll was arrested Monday for murder and criminal possession of a weapon — a serrated kitchen knife — which she allegedly used to kill John Ferraro, 38, at their home at 1253 East 72nd St, police said

Carroll was arrested last year for strangling Ferraro and also for violating an order of protection by sending Ferraro threatening texts and emails, police said. She was also arrested on a criminal trespass charge last year, said police.

The couple had a 4-year-old girl, who is now staying with Ferraro’s mother, said a cousin of Ferraro’s by marriage, Jimmy Fallacaro, 53, who noted he did not know the couple well. Ferraro “wasn’t abusive,” but had repeated frustrations dealing with the violent behavior involving “the mother of his child,” said Fallacaro.

Carroll, he said, “had a history of mental illness,” and was taken away by police numerous times for psychiatric evaluations. Police confirmed the couple’s address had a history of “DIRs” — domestic incident reports.

Lawyer information for Carroll was unavailable.