News Woman found dead in trash compactor at building near Union Square, NYPD says It wasn't clear how the woman ended up in the compactor, police said. A woman was found dead in a trash compactor inside the Zeckendorf Towers on Tuesday, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps By Nicole Brown Updated July 11, 2018 7:10 AM A woman was found dead inside a trash compactor in a luxury high-rise building near Union Square on Tuesday, police said. The 48-year-old woman was found by a worker at the Zeckendorf Towers on East 15th Street, between Union Square East and Irving Place, shortly before 5 p.m., according to police. The woman, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. It wasn't immediately clear how the woman died or how she ended up in the trash compactor, cops said. The investigation was ongoing. By Nicole Brown