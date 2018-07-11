A woman was found dead inside a trash compactor in a luxury high-rise building near Union Square on Tuesday, police said.

The 48-year-old woman was found by a worker at the Zeckendorf Towers on East 15th Street, between Union Square East and Irving Place, shortly before 5 p.m., according to police.

The woman, who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the woman died or how she ended up in the trash compactor, cops said.

The investigation was ongoing.