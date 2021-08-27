Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A woman died of her injuries on Friday morning after she was hit by a truck while crossing a Brooklyn street.

The NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding the incident at 10:04 a.m. on Aug. 27. Upon arrival, officers found 69-year-old Chumei Pan in the vicinity of 16th Avenue and 85th Street who had been hit by a 2021 Dodge Ram pick-up truck.

A preliminary investigation found that the victim had been trying to cross 16th Avenue at the location when she was struck by the truck, which was traveling westbound on 85th Street when it turned left onto northbound 16th Avenue. The victim was rushed to Maimonides Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity is being withheld pending family notification.

The driver of the pick-up truck, a 36-year-old man, remained at the scene following the collision. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Updated at 3:45 p.m.