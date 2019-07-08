A woman was struck and killed by a motorist in Brooklyn Monday morning, police said.

The 49-year-old woman, who was not immediately identified, was crossing Coney Island Avenue around 9 a.m. in Kensington when the driver of a blue Honda hit her while making a right turn from Church Avenue, police said.

The woman was in a marked crosswalk, cops said. She was taken to Maimonides Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver also struck another vehicle, a brown Subaru, that was stopped at a traffic light on Coney Island Avenue, cops said. The driver remained at the scene.

There were no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.