News Woman fatally hit by motorist in Brooklyn, NYPD says A woman was fatally struck by a driver in the intersection of Coney Island and Chruch avenues in Kensington on Monday, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated July 8, 2019 1:07 PM A woman was struck and killed by a motorist in Brooklyn Monday morning, police said. The 49-year-old woman, who was not immediately identified, was crossing Coney Island Avenue around 9 a.m. in Kensington when the driver of a blue Honda hit her while making a right turn from Church Avenue, police said. The woman was in a marked crosswalk, cops said. She was taken to Maimonides Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. The driver also struck another vehicle, a brown Subaru, that was stopped at a traffic light on Coney Island Avenue, cops said. The driver remained at the scene. There were no arrests and the investigation is ongoing. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU's Washington Square News.