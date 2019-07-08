LATEST PAPER
Woman fatally hit by motorist in Brooklyn, NYPD says

A woman was fatally struck by a driver

A woman was fatally struck by a driver in the intersection of Coney Island and Chruch avenues in Kensington on Monday, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
A woman was struck and killed by a motorist in Brooklyn Monday morning, police said. 

The 49-year-old woman, who was not immediately identified, was crossing Coney Island Avenue around 9 a.m. in Kensington when the driver of a blue Honda hit her while making a right turn from Church Avenue, police said.

The woman was in a marked crosswalk, cops said. She was taken to Maimonides Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. 

The driver also struck another vehicle, a brown Subaru, that was stopped at a traffic light on Coney Island Avenue, cops said. The driver remained at the scene. 

There were no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Nicole Brown

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

