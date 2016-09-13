Woman in wheelchair robbed in the Bronx, NYPD says

The incident happened around 2:15 p.m. on Sunday, police said.

Police have arrested a woman accused of robbing an 85-year-old woman who was sitting in her wheelchair in the Bronx on Sunday afternoon.

Adrianne Terry, 37, of the Bronx, was arrested on Tuesday, police said, just hours after her identity was released by the NYPD in connection with the case.

Video surveillance of the incident shows a woman stealing the victim’s purse and running away. The video then shows the woman throwing the purse in a trash can. The purse contained cash and a bank card, police said.

The incident occurred around 2:15 p.m. at East 179th Street and Marmion Avenue, according to cops.

The woman in the wheelchair was not injured, cops said.

Police would not comment on how Terry came to be in police custody. She is charged with grand larceny and petit larceny, police said.