A 23-year woman who is accused of savagely attacking a worker at an Upper East Side juice bar with a knife in April has been indicted for attempted murder and other charges, the Manhattan District Attorney’s office announced Tuesday.

Cha’la Jamison, of Manhattan, has been indicted for allegedly stabbing Luis Morocho Vasquez, a 39-year-old Ecuadorian immigrant, on April 12, about two hours after they got into a dispute at Juice Island, located on 3rd Avenue and 61st Street, when she was unable to pay for her drink.

Vasquez allegedly told Jamison to take her drink despite her payment being declined. An argument ensued and she allegedly began throwing items at the 39-year-old and tossed items on the floor. She then threatened him and said she would return to the juice bar later to stab him, according to authorities.

Jamison returned at around 8:30 p.m. while Vasquez was cleaning the back of the store, according to court documents. She allegedly rushed behind the counter, grabbed a knife and then stabbed him repeatedly in the hand, arm, neck and head before fleeing the scene.

According to reports, Vasquez required 18 stitches to his head and some of the nerves to his arm had been cut.

Jamison was arrested on April 17, according to authorities, with police recovering a green bag containing clothing items she was seen wearing at the time of the alleged stabbing, including a wig, a purse and shoes that appeared to be stained with blood.

Police later executed a search warrant of Jamison’s apartment and recovered additional clothing and accessories allegedly matching what she was wearing at the time of the incident.

“As alleged, Cha’la Jamison viciously attacked a juice bar employee over a declined transaction, leaving him on the ground and bleeding profusely,” said District Attorney Alvin Bragg in a statement. “This stabbing should not have happened and could have led to a tragic death. Our store workers deserve to be safe at work and should not have to fear they will get attacked by customers for simply doing their jobs.”

Jamison has been indicted with one count of attempted murder in the second degree, two counts of attempted assault in the first degree, two counts of burglary in the second degree and one count of assault in the second degree.