Brooklyn man arrested in connection with murder inside Bushwick Houses

Savannah Rivera, 20, was found with multiple stab wounds and cuts to her head and body, police said.

A 21 year-old woman was injured and a 20-year-old woman was found dead inside an apartment at the Bushwick Houses on Saturday morning. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Brooklyn man was charged early Sunday with the murder and attempted murder of two women inside the Bushwick Houses over the weekend, as police investigated whether an ax found nearby could have been the murder weapon, according to the NYPD.

Jerry Brown, 34, who also lives in the Bushwick Houses, was charged with attacking 20-year-old Savannah Rivera and a second 21-year-old woman — both with multiple stab wounds to their heads and bodies — inside an apartment on Flushing Ave at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said the surviving victim managed to get outside where she found an Uber driver who happened to be waiting there. The woman was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in critical but stable condition. Police then found her 4-year-old daughter unharmed in the apartment bedroom. 

Rivera was found lying in the apartment living room, but was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The little girl was taken to Woodhull Hospital for evaluation, police said.

Investigators were looking into whether an ax that was found in a nearby trash compactor may have been the murder weapon.

Brown, who has 13 prior arrests, including for assault and robberies, was also charged with two counts of criminal possession of a weapon. 

