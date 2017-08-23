Woman pushed onto subway tracks at Second Avenue F train station, NYPD says

“I’m going to push you,” the man said before shoving the woman, according to police.

A woman was pushed onto the tracks at the Second Avenue F train station in the East Village on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017, police said. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Police on Wednesday were looking for a man who hours earlier pushed a 49-year-old woman into the subway tracks at the Second Avenue F station in the East Village.

The woman was standing on the northbound platform just before 8:50 p.m. Tuesday when the man walked up to her from behind and said “I’m going to push you,” police said. The attack was unprovoked.

He shoved her onto the tracks, but no train was coming, and Good Samaritans were able to pull her back up to the platform, according to police.

The woman was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center with a minor injury to her head and received stitches, cops said.

The man, described as thin with a dark complexion, ran away right after the attack, police said.