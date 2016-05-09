Woman stabbed on 5 train in Manhattan; suspect charged, NYPD says

Nicole Brown is charged with felony assault, according to the NYPD.

Police have charged a woman for allegedly stabbing another woman on the subway in Manhattan over the weekend, according to the NYPD.

The incident happened on Saturday at around 11:30 a.m., police said.

Nicole Brown is accused of stabbing a 26-year-old woman from New Jersey in the thigh after she sat down next to Brown on a southbound No. 5 train at 86th Street, police said.

The two women got off of the train at 59th Street and Lexington Avenue, where the victim flagged down a police officer, the NYPD said.

Brown was arrested and charged with felony assault, according to police.

The NYPD said it remains unclear what the victim was stabbed with as the weapon has not been recovered.