Woman starts melee with ketchup bottles inside diner: DA

The sauce hit the wall and some other places inside a Manhattan diner last week after a woman allegedly lost her cool with another customer, the DA’s office said.

Latima Brown, 22, was arraigned on assault and criminal mischief charges on April 2 just hours after she got into a fight inside the Malibu Diner at 163 W. 23rd Street. Brown allegedly got into a scuffle with a man around 5:10 a.m. after he complained about her loud cellphone conversation and started throwing ketchup bottles.

One of the bottles smashed a mirror, spraying ketchup all over the diner, while another one struck a wall and a third bottle broke a flatscreen TV, the criminal complaint said. Surveillance footage of the incident posted by DNAinfo.com showed Brown, who allegedly lives in the Bronx, knocking down items that were on the diner’s counter while arguing with the unknown man.

Another woman tried to break up the fight to no avail, the footage showed.

Brown also allegedly struck the unidentified man twice in the head before leaving the diner, according to the complaint.

The diner’s manager called 911 and she was picked up nearby, the complaint said. Brown’s Legal Aid attorney couldn’t be reached for comment and she is due back in court May 15th.