Women attacked near Kissena Corridor Park in Queens by sexual predator, NYPD says

Police are searching for a man who they said is believed to be behind three attacks on women in Queens over the course of six days.

According to the NYPD, the attacks happened between June 10 and June 15 near Kissena Corridor Park in Flushing.

It was around 6:30 p.m. on June 10 when, police said, the suspect grabbed a 50-year-old woman as she rode her bike on Oak Avenue and pulled her toward Kissena Corridor Park. The man talked to the victim as he touched himself over his clothing, police said. The woman was able to break free and run away, according to police.

Then, on June 12 around 10:15 a.m., police said the same man approached a 24-year-old woman at the intersection of Colden Street and Mulberry Avenue and tried to engage her in conversation. Police said the suspect then kissed her on the cheek, groped her and touched himself over his clothing before fleeing.

Three days later, around 6:30 p.m. on June 15, police said the suspect tried to pull a 41-year-old woman into a backyard in the vicinity of 56th Road and 148th Street. The victim screamed and the man fled the scene in a red vehicle, according to police.

The NYPD released a sketch of the suspect on Tuesday and described him as being about 40 years old, 200 pounds and 6-feet-tall, with a slim and muscular build, black hair peppered with gray and a tattoo of a red and green star on the back of his arm above the elbow.

Anyone with information regarding the attacks or the suspect is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477.