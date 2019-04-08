News Window washer hit, killed by falling bricks in Manhattan, NYPD says The unidentified man was washing windows on the sixth floor of a building on 50th Street, near Second Avenue, at about 11:30 a.m. when bricks came tumbling down, according to the NYPD. A window washer was hit and killed by falling bricks while working on a building in Manhattan on Monday, police said. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Updated April 8, 2019 3:20 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email A 53-year-old window washer was killed Monday when bricks fell on top of his head on the east side of Manhattan, police said. The unidentified man was washing windows on the sixth floor of 311 East 50th St., near Second Avenue, at about 11:30 a.m. when the bricks came tumbling down, according to the NYPD. He was hit in the head with debris, police said, and taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. It wasn't immediately clear how long he had been working at that location. By Alison Fox alison.fox@amny.com @AlisonFox Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.