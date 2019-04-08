A 53-year-old window washer was killed Monday when bricks fell on top of his head on the east side of Manhattan, police said.

The unidentified man was washing windows on the sixth floor of 311 East 50th St., near Second Avenue, at about 11:30 a.m. when the bricks came tumbling down, according to the NYPD.

He was hit in the head with debris, police said, and taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It wasn't immediately clear how long he had been working at that location.