Window washer hit, killed by falling bricks in Manhattan, NYPD says

The unidentified man was washing windows on the sixth floor of a building on 50th Street, near Second Avenue, at about 11:30 a.m. when bricks came tumbling down, according to the NYPD.

A window washer was hit and killed by falling bricks while working on a building in Manhattan on Monday, police said.

By Alison Fox
A 53-year-old window washer was killed Monday when bricks fell on top of his head on the east side of Manhattan, police said.

The unidentified man was washing windows on the sixth floor of 311 East 50th St., near Second Avenue, at about 11:30 a.m. when the bricks came tumbling down, according to the NYPD.

He was hit in the head with debris, police said, and taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It wasn't immediately clear how long he had been working at that location.

Alison covers law enforcement and breaking news. She previously worked at The Wall Street Journal, and has a master’s degree from Northwestern University and bachelor’s from the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

