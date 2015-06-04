'World of War Craft,' five others in new Video Game Hall of Fame

Six video games made it to the highest level of fame this week.

The 2015 inductees into the World Video Game Hall of Fame are "Pong," "Pac-Man," "Tetris," "Super Mario Bros.," "DOOM" and "World of Warcraft."

The winners are the inaugural class for the new hall of fame, established this year at The Strong, National Museum of Play in Rochester. But some of them are decades old -- "Pong" came out in 1972 and "Pac-Man" in 1980 and "Tetris" in 1984.

The inductees were picked out of 15 finalists, which also included "Angry Birds," "The Legend of Zelda," "Minecraft," "Pokemon," "The Sims" and "Sonic the Hedgehog."

The selections were based on how popular the games have been over the years and how much of an influence they have had on popular culture, according to the museum.