Henry Hudson Parkway wrong-way crash kills 1; driver charged, NYPD says

Another woman was hospitalized in grave condition and a man was hospitalized in stable condition, police said.

Jean Herrera, 23, of Manhattan, has been charged in a deadly wrong-way crash on the Henry Hudson Parkway on Tuesday, June 7, 2016, the NYPD said.

A Manhattan man has been charged in the death of a woman after he drove the wrong way on the Henry Hudson Parkway and slammed into the car she was riding in Tuesday night, police said.

According to police, Jean Herrera, 23, was behind the wheel of a 2003 Dodge minivan when he crashed into several parked vehicles on Eighth Avenue around 11:40 p.m.

Police said Herrera then got onto the West Side Highway, first heading north in the northbound lanes, but then later was heading north in the southbound lanes. The vehicle then slammed head-on into a 2008 Subaru, police said.

A passenger in the Subaru, identified as Olga Ilina, 54, was taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said. The driver of the Subaru, a 53-year-old man, was taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Meanwhile, Herrera was taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital and later charged, the NYPD said.

A 34-year-old passenger in Herrera’s vehicle was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center for treatment, police said.

Herrera is facing multiple charges, including manslaughter, assault, reckless endangerment and reckless driving, according to police.