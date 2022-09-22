Yankees activate Zach Britton; Place Wandy Peralta on IL

Zach Britton was activated by the Yankees on Thursday, ending a long road back for the reliever after undergoing Tommy John Surgery last year.

The move was announced ahead of the series opener with the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. While Britton makes his return, the Yankees placed Wandy Peralta on the 15-day injured list retroactive to Sept. 19 in a corresponding move with left thoracic spine tightness.

Skipper Aaron Boone said the injury to Peralta wasn’t serious, but that he had been down for a couple of days.

“Still there today not getting much improvement there,” Boone said. “Something that’s popped up a couple of times over the last four to six weeks. This time it’s been a few days though, so we just feel it’s something we’ll knock out right now. Hopefully a couple of more days we’ll start ramping him up again and he’d be available for the Texas series. It would seem to think he’d be in line for that.”

Peralta did have imaging done and it’s the reason why the Yankees have an optimistic outlook for the pitcher.

Britton’s return is a boost for the Yankees bullpen, which has taken its fair share of lumps this year as well. He’ll join the likes of Clay Holmes, Aroldis Chapman, Jonathan Loaisiga, Wandy Peralta, Ron Marinaccio, Lucas Luetge, Lou Trivino and Scott Effross in the pen.

Britton threw just over 18 innings last season while dealing with hamstring issues and he had been out this year while recovering from surgery. New York is down to its final 12 games of the season after Thursday night’s game.

Boone said that the expectation is to see how Britton handles major league competition.

“See where we’re at and I think since surgery it’s gone remarkably well,” Boone said. “I think his rehab and his pitching over the last month has gone according to plan. I know he’s really encouraged about where he’s at and how he’s been able to bounce back and how his arm feels. I think we’ll go find out now and get in these games right now and see where he’s at.”

For more New York Yankees news, turn to AMNY.com

The Yankees manager was especially pleased with where Britton’s sinker has been at through the rehab process. Boone did say they’ve been cautious with the velocity behind some of his pitches as he’s worked back to being healthy.

Boone didn’t seem to be too concerned about Britton regaining his velocity back in the majors.