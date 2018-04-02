News Yankees’ fans outnumber Mets’ in NYC, Quinnipiac poll finds Even in Queens, there are more Bronx Bomber fans. A new Quinnipiac Poll shows that there are more Yankee fans than Mets fans in New York City. Photo Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara By Lisa L. Colangelo lisa.colangelo@amny.com @lisalcolangelo Updated April 2, 2018 1:52 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Looks like the Bronx Bombers are winning this early season version of the Subway Series. A new Quinnipiac University Poll released Monday found 53 percent of adults surveyed in New York City are Yankee fans compared with just 34 percent who preferred the Mets. Even when you break it down by borough, the Yankees come out on top. Not surprisingly, the largest number of fans — 73 percent of people surveyed — are in the Bronx. The Mets, who had less than an amazin’ year in 2017, grabbed 40 percent of the fans surveyed in Queens. But the Yankees still came out on top with 45 percent. These results are a reversal of last year when the Mets narrowly won the poll with 45 percent of people surveyed over 43 percent for the Yankees. “With all that home run firepower, the baby Bombers rule the city . . . for now,” Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll, said in a statement. “But hope springs eternal in the Spring. 162 games later, who knows?” The Yankees were scheduled to have their home opener on Monday, but it was delayed by the spring snowfall. The poll surveyed 1,230 New York City adults between March 22 and 27. It also showed 3 percent of fans surveyed said they prefer the Red Sox over both teams. It wasn’t clear whether that included the city’s best-know Red Sox fan who works on the mayor’s side of City Hall. By Lisa L. Colangelo lisa.colangelo@amny.com @lisalcolangelo Lisa joined amNewYork as a staff writer in 2017. She previously worked at the New York Daily News and the Asbury Park Press covering politics, government and general assignment. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.