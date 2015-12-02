Zobrist Mets’ top target

The Mets are hoping that one of the most highly sought after bats decides to call Flushing home. After defeating …

After defeating the Mets in the World Series, Ben Zobrist remains the Mets No. 1 target, according to Fox Sports’ Ken Rosenthal.

Currently, the switch-hitting utility man is meeting with suitors on the East Coast and is expected to do the same on the West Coast later in the week, ESPN’s Jerry Crasnick reported. Zobrist is expected to make a decision by the conclusion of the Winter Meetings on Dec. 10, according to that report.

Nearly one third of the league is interested in the multitalented free agent. The Nationals, Dodgers and Giants appear the most aggressive in their pursuit, according to Crasnick.

Zobrist reportedly is seeking a four-year deal worth $60 million, Yahoo’s Jeff Passan reports. However, the Mets are unlikely to give the 34-year-old that many years, according to Ken Davidoff of the Post.

Zobrist hit .276 with 13 home runs and 56 RBIs between the Athletics and Royals last season, but he raised his game during Kansas City’s run to the championship by hitting .303 in the postseason.