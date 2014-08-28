Transit changes over Labor Day weekend

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Commuter rails and transit will see service changes over the Labor Day Weekend, with subway disruptions in Brooklyn.

The Metro-North and Long Island Rail Road will run on Sunday schedules on Labor Day.

NYC Transit subways and buses will also be on a Sunday schedule on Labor Day.

The West Indian Day Parade in Crown Heights, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., will affect station entrances along the parade route. The Brooklyn Museum station will be closed from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and No. 4 trains will make local stops in Brooklyn.

Over the weekend, there will be 13 lines with service disruptions:

2/3/4

From 12:00 noon to 7:00 p.m. Monday, September 1, the Eastern Pkwy station is closed due to the West Indian-American Day Parade. 234 trains skip this station in both directions.

2

From 12:01 a.m. Saturday, August 30 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, September 1, 2 trains run local in both directions between 96 St and Times Sq-42 St due to CPM cable work at 72 St.

From 11:00 p.m. Sunday, August 31, to 5:00 a.m. Monday, September 1, 2 trains skip Church Av in both directions due to the West Indian J’Ouvert Parade.

3

From 12:01 a.m. Saturday, August 30 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, September 1, 3 trains run local in both directions between 96 St and Times Sq-42 St due to CPM cable work at 72 St.

From 12:01 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, August, 30 and 31, and from 12:01 a.m. to 5:00 a.m. Monday, September 1, 3 service is extended to 34 St-Penn Station due to CPM cable work at 72 St.

4

From 11:45 p.m. Friday, August 29 to 6:00 a.m. Sunday, August 31, and from 11:45 p.m. Sunday, August 31 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, September 1, New Lots Av-bound 4 trains run express from 14 St-Union Sq to Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall due to MOW track tie and concrete work at Spring St.

From 11:00 p.m. Saturday, August 30 to 6:00 a.m. Sunday, August 31, and from 11:00 p.m. Sunday, August 31 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, September 1, New Lots Av-bound 4 trains run local from 125 St to Grand Cantral-42 St due to CPM cable work south of 125 St.

From 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday, September 1, 4 trains run local in Brooklyn due to the West Indian-American Day Parade.

5

From 11:45 p.m. Friday, August 29 to 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 2, 5 trains are suspended between Eastchester-Dyre Av and E 180 St due to CPM signal modernization on the Dyre Avenue Line. Free shuttle buses operate all weekend between Eastchester-Dyre Av and E 180 St, stopping at Baychester Av, Gun Hill Rd, Pelham Pkwy, and Morris Park.

6

Beginning 12:01 a.m. Saturday, July 5 until February 2015 6 trains skip Zerega Av and Buhre Av in both directions due to CPM station rehabilitation work.

–For Service To/From Zerega Av, use the Bx4 or shuttle buses to connect between Zerega Av and Castle Hill Av; free transfer is available with MetroCard.

–For Service To/From Buhre Av, use the Bx8, Bx24, or shuttle buses to connect between Buhre Av and Middletown Rd; free transfer is available with MetroCard.

From 11:45 p.m. Friday, August 29 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, September 1, Brooklyn Bridge-bound 6 trains run express from 14 St-Union Sq to Brooklyn Bridge-City Hall due to MOW track tie and concrete work at Spring St.

From 11:45 p.m. Friday, August 29 to 4:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 2, Pelham Bay Park-bound 6 trains run express from Hunts Point Av to Parkchester due to MOW track tie block renewal south of Whitlock Av and track panel installation north of Elder Av.

From 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Saturday, August 30 and from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Sunday, August 31, and Monday, September 1, 6 trains run every 16 minutes between 3 Av-138 St and Pelham Bay Park due to MOW track tie block renewal south of Whitlock Av and track panel installation north of Elder Av. The last stop for some 6 trains headed toward Pelham Bay Park is 3 Av-138 St.

A

At all times until September 2014, Far Rockaway/Lefferts Blvd-bound A trains skip 88 St, and Lefferts Blvd-bound A trains skip 104 St due to station renewals at 88 St and 104 St.

–For Service To/From 88 St: To 88 St, take the A to Rockaway Blvd and transfer to a Brooklyn-bound A. From 88 St, take a Brooklyn-bound A to 80 St and transfer to a Far Rockaway or Lefferts Blvd-bound A.

–For Service To/From 104 St: To 104 St, take the Lefferts Blvd-bound A to Lefferts Blvd and transfer to a Brooklyn-bound A. From 104 St, take the Q112 bus. Or, take the A to Rockaway Blvd and transfer to a Lefferts Blvd-bound A train.

From 12:01 a.m. Saturday, August 30 to 5:00 a.m. Sunday, Monday, September 1, Queens-bound A trains run local from 168 St to 59 St-Columbus Circle due to MOW track maintenance and rail repairs north of 59 St-Columbus Circle.

D

From 12:01 a.m. Saturday, August 30 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, September 1, Coney Island- Stillwell Av-bound D trains run local from 145 St to 59 St-Columbus Circle due to MOW track maintenance and rail repairs north of 59 St-Columbus Circle.

E

From 12:01 a.m. Saturday, August 30, to 5:00 a.m. Monday, September 1, E trains operate in two sections due to MOW rail and plate repairs north of Sutphin Blvd-Archer Av JFK Airport.

–Between World Trade Center and Kew Gardens-Union Tpke, and via the F line to/from Jamaica-179 St.

–Between Kew Gardens-Union Tpke and Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer every 16-20 minutes.

F

From 11:15 p.m. Friday, August 29 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, September 1, Coney Island-Stillwell Av bound F trains are rerouted on the M line from Roosevelt Av to 47-50 Sts-Rock Ctr due to CPM Second Avenue Subway related work.

G

At all times until 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 2, G trains are suspended between Long Island City-Court Sq and Nassau Av due to MOW Fix & Fortify Sandy Recovery Work in the Greenpoint Tube. Transfer out-of-system (with MetroCard) between the Broadway G station and Lorimer St JM stations. Free shuttle buses provide alternate service along two routes:

–Via Manhattan Av between Nassau Av and Court Sq, stopping at Greenpoint Av and 21 St.

–Via McGuinness Blvd between Lorimer St L and Court Sq, stopping near G stations at Nassau Av, Greenpoint Av, and 21 St.

Q

From 11:45 p.m. Friday, August 29 to 5:00 a.m. Monday, September 1, Coney Island-bound Q trains run express from Kings Hwy to Sheepshead Bay due to MOW track work at Sheepshead Bay.