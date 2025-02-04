Another group of New Yorkers are in favor of congestion pricing and calling on President Donald Trump to leave the program alone, according to a new independent survey released on Monday.

According to a poll of registered voters in New York by research firm Morning Consult, New Yorkers are experiencing faster commutes and less traffic in the first four weeks of congestion pricing in Manhattan. Though Trump has historically spoken out against congestion pricing, leaving the future of the controversial tolling program in question, the poll suggests that New Yorkers want him to leave it alone.

In fact, six in 10 (59%) of the 1,203 voters surveyed said that the president should allow congestion pricing to continue. The poll also showed that a majority of metro area residents outside NYC agree congestion pricing has reduced traffic. Congestion pricing charges a base toll of $9 to enter Manhattan south of and including 60th Street.

At the same time, subway ridership in NYC has increased since congestion pricing started on Jan. 5.

Per the survey, three in four voters who regularly commute into the congestion relief zone report that there has been less traffic in the area.

Danny Pearlstein, policy and communications director at the Riders Alliance, said he is not surprised at the poll’s findings.

“If you’ve seen congestion relief up close, you know it works,” he said. “If you have skin in the game, you know the toll is a worthwhile investment in your precious time. Decongesting America’s worst gridlock is already much more popular with many more people than skeptics thought possible. Congestion relief is immensely successful and wins over everyone who pays attention.”

The poll’s findings showed there is strong agreement (39% agree vs. 27% disagree) that congestion pricing has led to faster commutes into and out of Manhattan and that congestion pricing has led to faster commutes inside Manhattan (41% agree vs. 26% disagree).

Samantha Carestia of Staten Island does not often commute into Manhattan but noticed a difference in traffic when she went there last month.

“I will say I don’t go to the city much, but I drove twice in January to Madison Square Garden, and it was a breeze,” she said.

The Trump factor

When asked whether President Trump’s decision on congestion pricing would affect their view of the president, half said it would have no impact either way.

Additionally, two in 10 voters said they would have a more favorable view, one in six said they would have a less favorable view, and the rest were undecided.

Overall, support for congestion remains steady. The poll showed that there are higher levels of support among adults who drive into the congestion pricing zone a few times per week or more (66% support vs. 32% oppose), adults who drive into the area at least a few times per month (51% support vs. 46% oppose), adults who take public transit at least a few times each week (47% support vs. 45% oppose), and Manhattan residents (57% support vs. 36% oppose).

Meanwhile, not every New York driver is on the congestion pricing bandwagon, especially those who live in public transportation deserts, such as Linda Portnoy-Moleta from Staten Island.

“It costs people from Staten Island too much money to go to work,” she said. “Public transportation is not an option. It’s a money grab once again.”