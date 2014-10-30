amNewYork endorses Thomas DiNapoli for comptroller

Timothy M Dolan talks with the press after addressing Long Island Catholics in Hicksville. (March 3, 2012)” class=”wp-image-13575618″/> Cardinal Timothy M Dolan talks with the press after addressing Long Island Catholics in Hicksville. (March 3, 2012) Photo Credit: Taxi Driver’s Calendar

In nearly eight years as New York State comptroller, Thomas DiNapoli has been steady, competent and conscientious.

The Democrat has done the job well despite difficult times. In 2008, his second year in the job, the real estate and stock markets collapsed. The massive retirement fund for public workers of which he is the sole trustee hemorrhaged money.

DiNapoli, 60, well-respected after decades in public service, was a reassuring presence. Today the fund is 92 percent funded, with $182 billion in assets — among the best in the nation.

DiNapoli’s challenger is Robert Antonacci II, 49, the Republican comptroller of upstate Onondaga County. His resume doesn’t match DiNapoli’s record.

DiNapoli has done a fine job, and worked on several public corruption probes with prosecutors. Doing more and aiming at tougher NYC targets would be great additions to his portfolio.

amNewYork endorses DiNapoli.