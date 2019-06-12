OpinionColumnistsMike Vogel By Mike Vogel @mikewrite7 Poetry to mark Trump's 73rd Have you gotten the president a gift yet? House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence applaud President Donald Trump at the State of the Union address in February. Photo Credit: Pool/Getty Images / Doug Mills Updated June 12, 2019 6:00 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email Friday is President Donald Trump’s 73rd birthday. Have you gotten him a gift yet? No? Good! Because I hear from an impeccably unreliable source that Trump has soured on presents since Queen Elizabeth gifted him a (ugh!) book. So instead of presents, the president has requested original poems singing his praises this year from those closest to him. I’ve gotten a sneak peek at a few. Here you go. Ivanka Trump Happy birthday, daddy dear, Thanks from your favorite child. Since you’ve become the president My bank account’s gone wild! Jared Kushner Happy birthday, dad-in-law, You know I’m always true. How do we get along so well? My dad was just like you! Kim Jung Un You’re the greatest man who ever lived! The stablest genius known! Does flattery work well on you? Does the pope still live in Rome? Stormy Daniels Happy birthday, my orange hon! Remember our great night of fun? Oh you’ve forgotten now, I’m told. Guess that happens when you get old. Vladimir Putin Happy birthday, comrade! I mean, my favorite guy. The way you do just what I want, it almost makes me cry! Melania Trump All that you have done for me, I cannot count the ways. How long ’til this is over? About 500 days! Donald Trump Jr You are indeed a special dad, That’s something I well know. But now they may indict me. Hey pops, where did you go? Kelly Anne Conway Happy birthday to my boss! Your critics are all hacks. So sorry that my husband, George, is the leader of the pack! George Conway You don’t know what you’re doing! The White House is a mess! Where do I get my info? Hmm, can you take a guess? Robert Mueller I’m not saying you’re not guilty, I’m not saying you’re a crook. I’m not saying much of anything, ’Cause soon I’ll have a book! George W. Bush Happy birthday, Donald. Enjoy, I think you should. I’m grateful you’re the president. You’re making me look good! Nancy Pelosi They want me to impeach you but I think it’s a trap. So, I’ll celebrate my usual way. Donald, here’s your clap. Follow playwright Mike Vogel at @mikewrite7. By Mike Vogel @mikewrite7 Mike Vogel grew up in Brooklyn and is a lifetime New Yorker. In addition to amNY, his opinion pieces have run in Newsday, The NY Daily News, The NY Post and Metro NY. He is also a produced playwright. His latest play (Second Chance) was produced by Seven Angels Theatre in Connecticut in spring, 2018. In addition, Mike is a songwriter/club performer, and enjoys sports, swimming, Scrabble and other things that begin with the letter "s." Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.