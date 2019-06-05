LATEST PAPER
78° Good Evening
SEARCH
78° Good Evening
OpinionEditorial

Our obligation to the sacrifice and bravery of D-Day

U.S. veteran Norman Duncan, 100, who served in

U.S. veteran Norman Duncan, 100, who served in the 29th Infantry Division in the Battle of Normandy, chats with British D-Day veterans Mervyn Kersh (R), 94, who landed at Gold Beach on day three of the invasion with the Royal Army Ordnance Corps, and John Dennet, 94, who landed at Sword Beach, during a small ceremony at Normandy American Cemetery on June 4, 2019 near Colleville-sur-Mer, France. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Sean Gallup

By The Editorial Board
Print

In the early morning of June 6, 1944, American, British and Canadian troops began landing on the beaches of Normandy to start wresting Europe from Adolf Hitler and his fascist forces.

About 153,000 men and boys tumbled out of transports into the cold waters or dropped from the sky that day. Ahead lay battlefields strewn with obstacles, protected by German machine guns.

Behind these soldiers stood the might and pride and love of Americans and our Allies, fighting the most terrible evil our nation and those who shared our ideals had ever faced.

The assault that day had to work, and it did, at a cost of about 4,000 Allied lives. Once these lead forces secured the area, troops and equipment supplied by a herculean effort on the home front were dispersed through western Europe to fight the Axis powers. The war in Europe ended in May 1945, but it was won 75 years ago Thursday through brave acts undertaken in a noble cause.

The end of World War II seemed to signal the dawning of an enlightened age. Believing that the grinding punishments imposed on the nations that lost World War I were a direct cause of the second one, the United States helped Germany and Japan rebuild, just as it did France and Britain. The Allied victory renewed a trend toward democratic freedoms that we thought would be embraced by all.

This did happen in many places and at many times, but the evils of the world also persisted.

In the Soviet Union after World War II, Josef Stalin and the Communists killed as many as 50 million people. In China, Mao Zedong did much the same. More wars followed for the United States and our European Allies, and these nations struggled with racial and gender equality. More than seven decades later, furious nationalism, xenophobia and anti-Semitism are on the rise in the countries where American blood was shed to stop them. The arc of history may bend toward justice, but that progress is always uneven and never assured.

Today, we remember the brave men and boys who fought evil under terrifying circumstances, but we also must honor them by continuing to fight for a free and prosperous nation, and a world of democracy and equality.

It would be a betrayal to let what they won be undone.

By The Editorial Board

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Top News stories

NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo leaves his Staten Island Defense witness: Cop in Garner case used 'seat-belt hold'
Police respond after a 7-year-old boy was shot 7-year-old boy shot outside Bronx NYCHA complex: Cops
The Stonewall Inn is considered to be the How the Stonewall riots changed the country
The Fair Fares program providing discounted MetroCards to More than 50,000 swipe into half-priced MetroCard program
From left, Raymond Santana, Yusef Salaam and Kevin What to know before watching the Central Park 5 series
Linda Fairstein, shown at a Safe Horizon event Linda Fairstein faces backlash over 'When They See Us'