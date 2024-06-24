Op-Ed | New York must update paid medical leave program to fit with the times

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Given the cost of living in New York, imagine having to get by on just $170 a week — less than $700 a month.

It is unimaginable for a single person, much less anyone with a family to support. But if you become seriously ill or injured and need extended time off of work to recover, $170 a week is what New York State expects you to survive on.

New York’s paid medical leave program, known as “Temporary Disability Insurance” (TDI) hasn’t been updated since 1989. TDI is used when one needs to receive chemotherapy, recover from surgery, seek mental health or substance use treatment, attend dialysis, and more.

According to the legal advocacy group A Better Balance, every single state with paid leave programs and Washington, D.C. offer paid medical leave benefits at least five times more than New York’s maximum of $170 a week.

The benefit is supposed to be a lifeline, to allow workers to take off of work to rest, recover or receive treatment. Instead, it forces New Yorkers to choose between their health and their livelihoods.

I know, because I’ve had to use it.

I worked as a bartender while pregnant with my first child. As my pregnancy progressed, eventually I was completely unable to reach the lowboy fridges to perform my job. My feet and hands became swollen from edema, and I contracted Intrahepatic Cholestasis from Pregnancy (ICP).

Despite these complications, for which I visited the emergency room twice, I continued working because I needed that income to pay rent and to support the child I was about to have. I put off taking the paid medical leave that I needed and was entitled to as long as I could, because I knew $170 a week wasn’t enough to live on.

When I did finally go on paid medical leave to keep myself and my pregnancy healthy, I received $156 a week after taxes. I also needed time to recover from my labor and delivery, which lasted for four days and resulted in a debilitating pelvic injury. I took 26 weeks of combined paid medical leave and paid family leave — the maximum amount I was entitled to — and I needed every week of it.

Our Paid Family Leave program, which was groundbreaking when it first passed in 2016, has also now fallen woefully behind other states. With me only earning $156 a week, my partner transferred jobs to earn more to support our family.

Ultimately, the disparity between New York’s TDI benefits and the wages I made bartending influenced me to continue working even when it was medically advised not to do so, and I know I am not alone. Far too many low-wage and hourly service workers face that tough choice everyday.

I write this for a person I worked with during my pregnancy. I could sometimes smell his cancer wound leaking from a recent surgery. He was working during chemo, because he couldn’t survive on $170 a week.

I write this for a woman I know who was working the floor as a pregnant nurse up until she was due. She couldn’t take leave because she got a new hospital job just before finding out she was pregnant.

Bills introduced by Senator Ramos and Assemblymember Solages, S9840 and A10561, would dramatically change our experiences and ensure New York’s TDI program offers livable benefits. It’s imperative that our lawmakers pass them this session – until then, they are continuing to put New York workers in precarious financial situations and denying their ability to take necessary time off.