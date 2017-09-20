Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
Opinion

We challenge you

Michael Dobie
September 20, 2017
1 min read
We challenge you
Sharpen your pencils!

Sharpen your pencils!

Are you plugged in on the national political scene? Think you know the answers to clues like “Departed Trump staffer” or “First words spoken by a Robert Mueller grand jury witness”?

Click here to test your knowledge of Washington goings-on and a lot of other areas in amExpress’ first crossword puzzle. It’s called “Here today . . . ” and it’s the first in what we hope will be a semiregular feature.

Send your completed grid to mark.chiusano@amny.com and we’ll include the names of winners in a future amExpress.

Sharpen your pencils!

 

 

Michael Dobie

View all posts

You may also like