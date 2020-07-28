News stations team up for annual ‘Adopt & Donate’ campaign for tri-state area animal shelters

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A pair of local news stations are teaming up for their annual pet adoption campaign.

Starting Aug. 1, NBC 4 New York/WNBC and Telemundo 47/WNJU are teaming up for their 2020 Clear the Shelters™ “Adopt & Donate” campaign, marking the sixth year of doing so. Due to the impact of COVID-19, the annual tri-state campaign has adjusted to ensure the health, safety, and convenience of all participating in the adoption process.

The campaign will go throughout August and is a part of NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations’ national Clear the Shelters campaign that will occur in approximately 150 markets from coast to coast.

“Many of our local animal shelters and pet rescues have been hit hard by the pandemic, including reductions in staff, volunteers and donations. This makes the 2020 Clear the Shelters campaign even more timely. Our WNBC team has helped connect more than 28,000 homeless pets with forever homes over the past five years of the campaign. Throughout August, we look forward to again helping thousands of local families experience the comfort and love that a rescue pet can bring,” said Eric Lerner, President and General Manager of NBC 4 New York.

The campaign will include measures to promote social distancing while adding a new donation component that will help generate critical funds for more than 80 shelters and rescues across the tri-state region. The campaign will also provide more time for families to research available pets and become acquainted “virtually” — potential adoption incentives such as reduced or waived fees are not required to participate in this year’s campaign and will remain at the discretion of each individual shelter and rescue.

“Promoting responsible pet ownership and linking families with local pets in need are hallmarks of Telemundo 47’s Desocupar Los Albergues campaign. Our shelters and rescues have provided a great source of relief to our community during this trying time. We look forward to showcasing so many of these positive connections to our viewers throughout August while continuing to provide the information our viewers need to keep their animals happy and healthy for many years to come,” said Cristina Schwarz, President and General Manager of Telemundo 47.

The Clear The Shelters campaign is once again partnering with WeRescue and GreaterGo od.org, as well as 24PetWatch, for the “Adopt & Donate” campaign. Users can use the WeRescue app to find adoptable pets in their area, submit an adoption application of ask questions to shelters. Individuals who are interested in donating to a shelter/rescue, please visit GreaterGood.org’s Clear the Shelters donation site ClearTheSheltersFund.org. Also, 24PetWatch is enabling shelters to increase their exposure through 24Petshelter.com/ cleartheshelter.

For more information, visit ClearTheSheltersFund.org. Follow the effort on Twitter @ClearTheShelter, and on social media using the hashtags #ClearTheShelters and #DesocuparLosAlbergues.