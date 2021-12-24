Each day, amNewYork Metro documents life from all around New York City in our digital and physical newspapers. Dubbed “The New York Scene,” it is through this lens we capture the mosaic of humanity. In an effort to look back at life as it was in 2021, we’ve collected a variety of images that showcase candid moments in time.
January
Despite the cold, vendors work in the evening selling produce on Canal Street and Mulberry Street in Little Italy. Photo by Dean Moses Zack Heru entertains commuters during their walk through the pathway between the L train to the 1, 2, and 3 trains at the 14th Street and 6th Avenue station. Photo by Dean Moses Workers dig in the trenches in the shadow of the Con Edison power plant on East 16th Street in the East Village on January 12. Photo by Dean Moses
February
The deep snow proved to be difficult for people and their tiny pets to traverse on Avenue A in the East Village on Feb. 2. Photo by Dean Moses Days after the nor’easter slammed into New York, icicles could still be seen hanging from scaffolding and windowsills in the East Village on Feb. 3. Photo by Dean Moses As the sun set on a dreary, rainy Monday, Feb. 22, New Yorkers got to enjoy the rare cosmic spectacle: An incredible rainbow cutting through the clear skies. Here’s the view of the rainbow from Richmond Hill, Queens. Photo by Robert Pozarycki
March
New Yorkers enjoy a false spring on Pier 26 in Manhattan on March 3, before the cold returned on Thursday. Photo by Dean Moses A woman channels her inner Serena Williams as she practices her tennis game inside the Seward Park Tennis Court on March 7th. Photo by Dean Moses Melissa and her dog Russ enjoy a sunny afternoon in Stuyvesant Town on March 12th. Photo by Dean Moses
April
Sarah Marina donned her Easter finest for Sunday service in Midtown on April 4th. Photo by Dean Moses Two pedestrians take time to stop and smell the flowers on a rainy April 11th in West Harlem’s St. Nicholas Park. Photo by Dean Moses An elderly woman feeds feathered New Yorkers on Avenue A and 14th Street. She spreads the food in wide sprinkles in hopes of feeding one, limping pigeon on April 17th. Photo by Dean Moses
May
Justin Casquejo considers the future in Spring Street Park on May 18th. Photo by Dean Moses Anthony Croucheli Matthew Shendell from Grit Boxing train Rocky style in the pouring rain within the Coffey Park in Brooklyn on May 5. Photo by Dean Moses A warm, sunny Central Park on May 18 provides the perfect outdoor gym for yoga workouts. Photo by Dean Moses
June
A barber gives an old-school close shave with a straight razor on June 2 at Rafael’s Barbershop NYC Vintage on East 9th Street. Photo by Dean Moses Two friends enjoy the scenic Pool on 103 street Central Park West on June 2. Photo by Dean Moses Ben Silberstein known for his art on Instagram as bsilbers1 painted the iconic Washington Square Arch on June 16th. Photo by Dean Moses
July
An NYPD officer gives a young man a fist bump as he watches the Hometown Heroes parade on July 7. Photo by Dean Moses A family rides gigantic fish at the Seaglass in Battery Park on July 8. Photo by Dean Moses Reading amNewYork Metro both kept this New Yorker up to date and passed the commute time on Union Square on July 15. Photo by Dean Moses
August
Fishermen cast their lines in a lake in Corona Park on Aug. 1 in hopes of catching a fish. Photo by Dean Moses A young boy stands toe to toe with the Fearless Girl outside the New York Stock Exchange on Aug. 10. Photo by Dean Moses Cindie Lovelace enjoys a scorching Aug. 11 morning at Lincoln Center. Photo by Dean Moses
September
As Summer draws to a close, children make the most of the warm weather on Sept. 2 in Travers Park in Queens. Photo by Dean Moses On Sunday, Sept. 5, a furry computer embarks on a journey via the Downtown 6 train. Photo by Dean Moses Children flock to the statue of Lewis Carrol’s Alice in Wonderland in Central Park on Sept. 16. Photo by Dean Moses
October
Subway straphangers are treated to a free, gravity-defying show while riding the Downtown 1 Train on Oct. 10. Photo by Dean Moses New Yorkers push through the city smog on Oct. 13 in Midtown. Photo by Dean Moses A newsstand owner watches pedestrian traffic outside 52 Broadway on Oct 13. Photo by Dean Moses
November
A runner makes his way home on the downtown 1 train after slogging the TCS New York Marathon on Nov. 7. Photo by Dean Moses A couple enjoy taking in the fall air with a childhood game in Central Park on Nov. 15. Photo by Dean Moses A couple celebrates a cold Thanksgiving with a warm embrace in Times Square on Nov. 25. Photo by Dean Moses
December
The sun rises over Queensboro Plaza and its commuters on Dec. 15. Photo by Dean Moses Riders on board a vintage R-23 train car along the D line on the Lower East Side on Dec. 19, 2021. The MTA is retiring the R-32 train cars, which have been in use for 58 years, next month. Photo by David Pozarycki Fishermen brave the cold shores at Canarsie Pier on Dec. 19. Photo by Dean Moses