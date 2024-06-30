Quantcast
Manhattan

NYC PRIDE MARCH: All the colors of the rainbow fly high for 40th anniversary of LGBTQ+ parade

Women embrace at NYC Pride March
Love was in the air during the 40th Annual NYC Pride March Sunday.
Photo by Dean Moses

New York City’s Pride March sashayed their way through Lower Manhattan on Sunday with revving motorcycle engines, bursts of rainbow confetti and a day of love and freedom of expression.

While the Pride March is a happy and festive celebration for all to proudly be themselves, event organizers stress that it is first and foremost a protest.

“This year our theme is ‘Reflect, Empower and Unite.’ When we chose this theme, we were cognizant of the fact that it’s the 55th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising. It’s our 40th anniversary [as NYC Pride] and our community is in the crosshairs. We are facing unprecedented challenges that threaten to undo all the gains we’ve made over the past 50 years,” said Sandra Perez, executive director of NYC Pride. “And more specifically, they are coming after young people and queer and trans families and we cannot allow that to happen.”

With the revving of motorcycle engines and bursts of rainbow confetti the annual New York City’s Pride March danced their way down to the East Village Sunday. Photo by Dean Moses
Riding with fun.Photo by Qianshan Weng
While the Pride March is a happy and festive celebration for all to proudly be themselves, event organizers stress that it is first and foremost a protest. Photo by Dean Moses
Seven grand marshals were chosen whose work coincides with NYC Pride’s theme of “reflection, empowerment, and unity,” including artists and activists Raquel Willis, Dashawn Usher, Miss Major, Baddie Brooks, Michelle Visage, Eshe Ukweli and Robin Drake.Photo by Dean Moses

Seven grand marshals were chosen whose work coincides with NYC Pride’s theme of “reflection, empowerment, and unity,” including artists and activists Raquel Willis, Dashawn Usher, Miss Major, Baddie Brooks, Michelle Visage, Eshe Ukweli and Robin Drake.

Gov. Kathy Hochul kicked off the march by giving a brief speech unveiling that the state will be investing $5.4 million in the LGBTQ+ Community through the Harlem SGL LGBTQ Center toward building safe programs and workforce development programs for organizations that serve transgender, gender non-conforming and non-binary people.

“Pride Month is a time of celebration and a reminder to continue in our efforts to uplift the rights of the LGBTQ+ community here in New York State,” Hochul said. “New Yorkers of all sexual orientations, gender identities, and gender expressions deserve to be safe, heard and valued. The State of New York stands with and supports the LGBTQ+ community.”

An NYPD officer bites on a pride flag. Photo by Dean Moses

Marches waved and twirled flags. Photo by Dean Moses

Onlookers hung from scaffolding to get the best view. Photo by Dean Moses
To be proud. Photo by Dean Moses
Bursting colors. Photo by Dean Moses
Mayor Adams joined the march. Photo by Dean Moses
Love leads the way.Photo by Qianshan Weng
The crowd roared for those along the route. Photo by Dean Moses
Thousands lined the streets. Photo by Dean Moses
Thousands lined the streets.Photo by Qianshan Weng
March bands played for observers. Photo by Dean Moses
Spectators brought their own signs. Photo by Dean Moses
Bright colors ruled the day.Photo by Dean Moses
Governor Kathy Hochul kicked off the March by giving a brief speech unveiling that the state will be investing $5.4 in the LGBTQ+ Community through the Harlem SGL LGBTQ Center to building safe programs and workforce development programs for organizations that serve transgender, gender non-conforming and non-binary people. Photo by Dean Moses
Marches put on a show for onlookers.Photo by Qianshan Weng
Dressing up and proud.Photo by Dean Moses
Flags were draped from windows.Photo by Dean Moses
The march brimmed with love and warm embraces.Photo by Qianshan Weng
