NYC PRIDE MARCH: All the colors of the rainbow fly high for 40th anniversary of LGBTQ+ parade

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

New York City’s Pride March sashayed their way through Lower Manhattan on Sunday with revving motorcycle engines, bursts of rainbow confetti and a day of love and freedom of expression.

While the Pride March is a happy and festive celebration for all to proudly be themselves, event organizers stress that it is first and foremost a protest.

“This year our theme is ‘Reflect, Empower and Unite.’ When we chose this theme, we were cognizant of the fact that it’s the 55th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising. It’s our 40th anniversary [as NYC Pride] and our community is in the crosshairs. We are facing unprecedented challenges that threaten to undo all the gains we’ve made over the past 50 years,” said Sandra Perez, executive director of NYC Pride. “And more specifically, they are coming after young people and queer and trans families and we cannot allow that to happen.”

Seven grand marshals were chosen whose work coincides with NYC Pride’s theme of “reflection, empowerment, and unity,” including artists and activists Raquel Willis, Dashawn Usher, Miss Major, Baddie Brooks, Michelle Visage, Eshe Ukweli and Robin Drake.

Gov. Kathy Hochul kicked off the march by giving a brief speech unveiling that the state will be investing $5.4 million in the LGBTQ+ Community through the Harlem SGL LGBTQ Center toward building safe programs and workforce development programs for organizations that serve transgender, gender non-conforming and non-binary people.

“Pride Month is a time of celebration and a reminder to continue in our efforts to uplift the rights of the LGBTQ+ community here in New York State,” Hochul said. “New Yorkers of all sexual orientations, gender identities, and gender expressions deserve to be safe, heard and valued. The State of New York stands with and supports the LGBTQ+ community.”

Marches waved and twirled flags. Photo by Dean Moses