Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Read amNewYork Metro breaking news editor Todd Maisel’s report on NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea’s response to the mass funeral congregation in Williamsburg.

Email your COVID-19 stories to tips@amny.com or contact amNewYork Metro on any of our social media!

Subscribe to amRUSH on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.